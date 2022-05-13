Meet Adoptable Dogs at the Adorable ‘Puppy Prom'

THE DAY OF PROM? It can famously be a busy one, a super-packed stretch full of errands and tasks. You might stop by the rental shop to pick up your tuxedo, or swing by your local tailor, to see if your favorite glittery gown has been hemmed, and doing a little something special with your coiffure? Hair maintenance can fill at least a few hours ahead of the elegant event. But some prom attendees are not running around, unless they're chasing each other in the yard. Instead, they're likely snoozing in the sun or gnawing a favorite squeakie toy ahead of their big bash, and the frets about corsages and cummerbunds? Those worries are not crossing these prom goers' minds. For a Puppy Prom is on the whimsical way, all to raise funds for the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe, and to find some prom-going pooches a home.

THE EVENT? It's all happening at the Original 40 Brewing Company in San Diego on Saturday, May 14. Contests, photos (complete with the classic prom-y backdrop), dance-ready tunes, the chance to make boutonnieres and corsages, and free admission for alumni of the Helen Woodward Animal Center are part of the two-hour to-do, as are discounts on Pawsitive Memories Blonde Ale. The brewery will also donate 30% of its sales during the kind-to-canines happening to the center's programs. And in the central, super-sweet spotlight? The "wallflower" pups, those dogs that need a home to call their own. And even if you can't make Puppy Prom, you can watch the center's updates for fab photos, and donate from afar, if you like.

SUPERPUPS TO THE RESCUE: This is the adorable organization behind PAW-micon, the comic-y cute fundraiser that happens just ahead of Comic-Con International in July, meaning cape-sporting canines will soon be adorable-ing up our feeds.