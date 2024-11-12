Food & Drink

McDonald's posts cryptic message on social media, sparking plenty of speculation

The Chicago-based burger chain hinted at a potential new collaboration in a mysterious Instagram post, and social media has lots of guesses

By Frances Swidler

A McDonald's store.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The McDonald's rumor mill is alive and well thanks to a mysterious Instagram post by the Chicago-based burger chain.

McDonald's posted a cryptic message Tuesday morning in the form of a brief animated video, with a friendly-looking smiley face and the date "11/18" in the caption.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

In the lavender-colored video -- which lasts for a total of around six seconds -- what appears to be a bite taken out of a McDonald's hash brown is in the left bottom corner. In the middle is a brown coffee cup with a lid that says "hot contents," before a pink hand grabs it out of the way.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Once the cup is remove, a residue ring is left from the beverage, in the shape of the same smiley-face in the caption, but a bit altered, with one eye on the outside of the face.

The video is accompanied by a song, which Instagram identifies as "McDonald's original audio." Some of the lyrics in the song appear to say "waking up beside you."

And from there, the internet speculation begins.

U.S. & World

Kentucky 20 mins ago

11 injured in Louisville explosion, shelter-in-place order issued for ‘hazardous materials incident'

Military 40 mins ago

USS Edsall, sunk World War II ship known as ‘Dancing Mouse,' found 80 years on

Certain clues -- the hot coffee, hash brown, song lyrics -- led some hopeful commenters to believe all-day breakfast, which McDonald's ended in 2020, could be coming back to the chain.

Others comments hypothesized the post could signal a McDonald's collaboration between one of two cult-favorite brands: Smiling Friends, a fan-favorite animated show on Adult Swim, or The Doodles, an animated universe with hand-drawn characters and generative avatars that spans merchandise, movies, music videos and NFTs, or "Non-Fungible Tokens."

Characters from Smiling Friends looked similar to the smiley face shared in McDonald's Instagram post, commenters said, while others said it was more reminiscent of The Doodles.

Making matters more suspicious, The Doodles even weighed in the comment section, saying "gm" -- internet shorthand for "good morning."

Julian Holguin, The Doodles CEO, also appeared to have shared the teased video onto his Instagram page.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment regarding the post.

The post comes as McDonald's USA earlier this month launched Spicy Chicken McNuggets in select cities across the country. And following the chain's iconic Halloween Boo Buckets, McDonald's launched iconic Super Mario Kart toy characters in Happy Meals.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkMcDonalds
Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us