McDonald's Offers Free COVID-19 Vaccines at Some of Their California Stores

McDonald's is partnering up with the California Department of Public Health to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at more than 70 locations beginning June 21.
The pop-up clinics will offer vaccines to McDonald's employees, their families, and the general public.
Those who get a vaccine at McDonald's will receive a coupon for one free menu item, according to the company.
No appointment or health insurance is required, and walk-ups are welcomed.
To check for participating McDonald's restaurants in your area, click here.