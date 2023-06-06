McDonald's announces new ‘Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake,' with a first-ever menu item

Did you ever host or attend a birthday at McDonald's? If so, this one's for you. Except this time, it's not a friend or family member you'll be celebrating at the PlayPlace. It's a purple McDonaldland icon.

Beginning this month, McDonald's will honor fan-favorite character Grimace's birthday in true Grimace fashion, an announcement from the fast food chain says. Hint: it includes the color purple.

"McDonald’s birthdays give major nostalgia for so many of our fans," the Chicago-based restaurant says, adding that this month Grimace will "finally get his moment in the McD’s birthday spotlight."

Starting June 12, McDonald's will officially launch a "Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake," which includes a choice of Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium French fry, and McD's first-ever purple shake, "inspired by the iconic color and sweetness of our purple pal," the announcement says.

“Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald’s...and Grimace’s Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share,” said Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA Tariq Hassan, in a release.

For those curious to learn Grimace's origin story, McDonald's in the announcement reveals that the purple creature hails from "Grimace Island," and comes from a "huge family," including his Grandma Winky, aunts Millie and Tillie and his Uncle O'Grimacey.

"Our timeless bestie has become a fan-favorite known for his signature fuzzy purple look, friendly and playful personality, love for shakes, and of course – ambiguous nature," McDonald's says.

Still, the mystery surrounding the beast -- and what's inside those new purple shakes -- remains.

"What exactly is Grimace?" McDonald's adds. "Perhaps we’ll never know."

According to officials, the "Grimace Birthday Meal and Shake" will be available at participating restaurants nationwide beginning June 12, while supplies last.