Valentine's Day hasn't even happened yet, but McDonald's is already shifting focus to Saint Patrick's Day by announcing the return of its popular Shamrock Shake.

Consisting of vanilla soft serve, Shamrock Shake syrup and whipped topping, the shake has been a springtime staple since its introduction in 1970. The shake typically returns to menus a few weeks ahead of Saint Patrick's Day each year.

This time, it'll be rolled out at participating locations nationwide starting Feb. 20, according to a McDonald's news release.

The Shamrock Shake isn't the only minty treat making a return.

The OREO Shamrock McFlurry, featuring blended soft serve, Shamrock Shake Syrup blended with crushed OREOs, will also be back on menus the same day. Both treats will be available while supplies last.