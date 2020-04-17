racism

McDonald’s Apologizes After Restaurant in China Bans Black People

A sign said that “black people are not allowed to enter” at the restaurant in Guangzhou

McDonalds sign in Chinese and English text in Shanghai, China.
Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images Images

McDonald’s came under fire this week after one of its branches in China displayed a sign saying that “black people are not allowed to enter.”

In a widely circulated video on Twitter, the sign was put up at a restaurant in Guangzhou, in China’s southern Guangdong province.

McDonald’s said in a statement to NBC News that the sign is “not representative of our inclusive values” and was removed.

The restaurant has since been temporarily shut down to “further educate managers and employees on our values, which includes serving all members of the communities in which we operate,” McDonald’s said.

