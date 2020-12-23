Mayor Garcetti Says His 9-Year-Old Daughter Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Contracting Virus

Mayor Eric Garcetti said his 9-year-old daughter, who recently tested positive for the coronavirus, received a negative COVID-19 test result Wednesday.

Garcetti disclosed his daughter Maya's positive test result during a televised briefing last Thursday and said that he was quarantining for 10 days.

In an interview Wednesday on CNN's ``The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer,'' in which Garcetti discussed the surging COVID-19 case numbers in the Southern California region, the mayor said he was on his last quarantine day. The mayor said he and his wife, Amy Wakeland, tested negative throughout the quarantine period.

"... My daughter just came home with a negative, and I got to hug her for the first time in 10 days," Garcetti said. "We've gone through what so many families did. We did everything right. There wasn't a single order that we disobeyed."

The mayor said he was disappointed to hear more than 1 million people traveled across the country over last weekend, based on Transportation Security Administration airport screening data.

"We have saved thousands of lives because of early action, but this virus doesn't care what you did yesterday, it only cares about today, and we don't have any snowstorms keeping people at home,'' Garcetti said. "We do see data that shows people are not moving much, but even if 95% of people are doing the right thing, it's still dangerous. And if only 80% of people are doing the right thing, it can be disastrous."