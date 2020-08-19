Hollywood Hills

Mayor Authorizes Utility Shutoff at Hollywood Hills Party House

Garcetti announced earlier this month that he would ask the city's Department of Water and Power to shut off service to houses and businesses hosting parties.

By Associated Press

Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that he authorized shutting off utility services at a home in the Hollywood Hills that's been the site of raucous parties despite a ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” Garcetti said. “The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

The city did not identify the home’s address or the owner.

Garcetti announced earlier this month that he would ask the city's Department of Water and Power to shut off service to houses and businesses hosting parties.

With bars closed in town, large house parties can become “superspreaders” of COVID-19, Garcetti said.

The announcement came days after an August 3 party at a mansion where hundreds of people gathered without masks or social distancing. The party ended in a shooting that killed a woman and wounded two other people.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Hollywood Hillscoronavirusparty houses
