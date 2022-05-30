Master P Shares ‘Overwhelming Grief' Over Death of Daughter Tytyana

Master P announced the death of his 29-year-old daughter Tytyana Miller Sunday in a heartbreaking social media post.

The rap artist and producer did not share a cause of death in the post.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P said in an Instagram post. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support. Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can’t be afraid to talk about. With God, we will get through this."

Tytyana's brother Romeo Miller also shared his grief.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my little sister Tytyana," he in an Instagram post. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, and support, and although this is sad times, I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister. Love on your loved ones, life is short. The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free."

Fans and other celebrities responded with condolences.

Tytyana appeared on the WE tv show "Growing Up Hip-Hop" in 2016.

Master P, born Percy Robert Miller in New Orleans, rose to fame in the mid-1990s with hip-hop group TRU and a series of solo rap albums. He went on to become a record exec, entrepreneur and founder of No Limit Records.