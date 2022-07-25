Massive Oxnard Soccer Game Fight Between Players and Spectators Leads to Man Dying 15 Days Later

A soccer player who has been hospitalized for weeks after a massive fight at a game in Oxnard has died, leading police to seek the public's help in finding video from that day.

The game took place July 10 at 11 a.m. at Oxnard High School, 3400 W. Gonzales Rd.

A massive fight broke out between players from both teams and people from the stands.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Misael Sanchez, a 29-year old Port Hueneme resident, died after 15 days in the hospital following the fight, Oxnard police said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine his cause of death.

Police were looking for witness video of the fight.

Anyone with video or information is asked to contact Detective Carey Everhart at (805) 486-6228 or carey.everhart@oxnardpd.org, or Detective Jaime Miranda at (805) 385-7547 or jaime.miranda@oxnardpd.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477., or visit www.venturacountycrimestoppers.org to submit a tip via text or email.