Pakistan

Massive Landslide Buries Vehicles, Kills at Least 2 People in Pakistan

It was unclear how many people were missing and feared buried under the landslide.

By Riaz Khan

A massive landslide struck a key highway near the Torkham border town in northwestern Pakistan before dawn Tuesday, burying several trucks and injuring some people, police and rescue officials said.
AP Photo/Muhammad Sajjad

A massive landslide struck a key highway in northwestern Pakistan near the border town of Torkham before dawn Tuesday, burying two dozen trucks and killing at least two people, officials said.

It was unclear how many people were missing and feared buried under the landslide.

Police official Ishrat Khan said dozens of firefighters and rescuers were trying to save truck drivers and other people hit by the landslide near the Afghan border. Officials said the landslide was triggered by lightning amid rain.

At least one truck caught fire when it was struck by lightning, rescuers said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The injured were being transported to a nearby hospital, Khan added. Volunteers also joined the search for survivors as authorities dispatched heavy machinery to Torkham to try and remove the massive mudslide, Khan said.

Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for a state-run rescue service, said two bodies were pulled out and eight people were also injured.

“Rescuers are very careful because there is a possibility of another landslide but they are risking their lives to pull out those feared trapped,” he said.

U.S. & World

Russia-Ukraine War 2 hours ago

Putin Visits Headquarters of Russian Troops Fighting in Ukraine

taxes 4 hours ago

What Hours Will the Post Office Be Open on Tax Day? Here's What You Need to Know

Torkham border crossing is a key trade route between Pakistan and Afghanistan and a location where landslides often block highways, especially in mountainous areas. It is also a major trade route between Pakistan and Central Asian states.

Last summer, devastating floods caused by monsoon rains killed 1,739 people in Pakistan.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Pakistan
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us