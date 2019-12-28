‘Mass Stabbing’ at Jewish Synagogue in Rockland County, NY: Reports

Multiple people were reportedly stabbed at a Jewish house of worship late Saturday night.
The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said five people, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals with stab wounds. The reported stabbing took place in the house of a Hasidic Rabbi, the council said.
The council said the incident unfolded just before 10 p.m.
Authorities have not released any suspect information.
New York Attorney General Letitia James tweeted support for the Jewish community shortly after the reported attack.
"There is zero tolerance for acts of hate of any kind and we will continue to monitor this horrific situation," the tweet read in part.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.