A man wearing an unusual mask who was sought in connection with more than 30 burglaries was arrested following a traffic stop in Beverly Hills.

The 30-year-old Inglewood man was pulled over Sunday by officers who found items, including a distinctive mask, in the car that linked him to the robberies, police said. He is suspected in at least two burglaries in Beverly Hills.

The man was free on bond Friday morning.

A search of his Inglewood home turned up additional items that linked him to the burglaries, police said. On Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles police posted a tweet with surveillance images of the robber.

"It was odd this burglar's mouth was always open when seen on surveillance video,'' the department said, a reference to the mask. "When he was caught breaking into another home we discovered why."