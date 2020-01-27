Marry on a Mountaintop, Then Ski Away

THE 29TH OF FEBRUARY? It's a day when all sorts of memorable and noteworthy and whimsical and offbeat events occur. After all, it is a date we only experience during leap years, and thus it takes on an almost magical aura, as if it materializes out of thin air, and then disappears again, for another four years. If you're feeling some of that magic as 2020 deepens, and you're feeling the love, too, perhaps you and your paramour will want to consider a...

MOUNTAIN-MERRY WEDDING, or vow renewal, at 8,200 feet. For Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows in Lake Tahoe will be holding one of the sweetest and ski-est sweetheart-united ceremonies in all the land on the final day of February 2020, and it involves couples tramming it up to the resort's High Camp Upper Deck. Once there, lovebirds will be united in marriage, or see their vows renewed, in a setting that boasts "... sweeping views of North Lake Tahoe and the snow-capped Sierra Nevada." The colorful coda to the romantic event, which will include multiple couples? The duos will then don their skis and schuss down to a party in The Village, a journey over three downhill miles, all told.

THE PRICE FOR THIS FROSTY FUN, which includes "... lift tickets for the couple, the wedding ceremony, one underground parking pass for the day, a commemorative photo frame, gift bag, and light reception"? It's $229.20, a nod to the date. And there's not guessing as to the name of this offbeat, nuptial-nice happening: It's "Leap of Love," another homage to Feb. 29 and its many leap-year'd charms.