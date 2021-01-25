Skip to content
Breaking
First Alert: High Winds, Winter Weather Hit County
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Coronavirus
Local
Weather
Sports
The Scene
Investigations
Entertainment
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Statewide Stay-Home Order Lifted
Gorillas With COVID
Winter Storms
Vaccines Available for 65 and Older
Veteran Held Unlawfully for 20+ Years
Free COVID Testing Sites
Breakfast Buzz
Today in SD Podcast
COVID Cases in SD
Case Rates by City, ZIP
Expand
U.S. & World
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Voices for Justice
Local
Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Military
Politically Speaking
Local Business Spotlight
Investigations
SportsWrap
California
NBCLX
Weather
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
California Live
U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us