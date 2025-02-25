Marco Antonio Solis, ‘El Buki,' busts out with ‘Not Like Us' dance during concert  

Marco Antonio Solis, better known as “El Buki,” never stops surprising his fans.

During one of his concerts, Solís showed off his new moves to the rhythm of the popular song “Not Like Us” by rapper Kendrick Lamar, which he performed during the Super Bowl halftime.

The 65-year-old singer busted out with his moves during his concert at the Centenario Stadium in Resistencia, Argentina.

The video, posted on his Instagram page, shows the moment the singer and his dancers suddenly transition from a Mexican regional song and start dancing to “Not Like Us. Here, you can see the choreographed moves as well as hear all the fans cheering him on.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The dance move went viral after the halftime Super Bowl LIX show between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles game. The song, a diss track to singer Drake, immediately went viral on social media platforms.

As soon as the singer uploaded the video to his Instagram page, his followers couldn’t help but admire him even more.

“ESOOOOOOOO!!!!! Show’em how it’s done!!!” said rereshteh_mx.

“What?! I love you,” wrote Malpicaandrea.

“We got Marco Antonio Solis doing the Not Like Us dance challenge before GTA 6,” said eliasnunezthethird.

The singer from Michoacán, Mexico, is on his “Más Cerca de Ti” World Tour 2025, performing in South America and Mexico.