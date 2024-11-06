Map: How California's 58 counties are voting in elections for President, Senate and House

What to Know Results early Wednesday showed Vice President Kamala Harris with more than 57 percent of the vote to President-elect Trump's 40 percent in California.

California has voted for the Democratic candidate in nine consecutive presidential elections.

George HW Bush's 1988 victory in California capped a run of six straight presidential elections in which California voted for the Republican candidate.

Voters in Los Angeles County and 57 other counties in the nation's most populous state cast ballots on Election Day to decide races for the White House, Senate and U.S. House.

California election results are scheduled to be certified on Dec 3, but results early Wednesday showed Harris with more than 57 percent of the vote to Trump's 40 percent. As in past recent elections, there was broad support for the Democratic candidate in more heavily populated counties along the state's coast with inland counties to the east backing the Republican candidate.

The last time California threw its support behind a Republican candidate was 1988, when George HW Bush defeated Michael Dukakis.

Although California has a reputation as a solidly blue state, that was long not the case.

Bush's 1988 victory in California capped a run of six straight presidential elections in which California voted for the Republican candidate, dating back to Richard Nixon who defeated then-Vice President Hubert Humphrey in 1968. That California also voted Republican in three of four elections prior to 1968.

Below, a county-by-county breakdown of updated election results.

Full election results can be found here.