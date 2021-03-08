Last year, California unveiled a four-tier and color-coded system based on coronavirus conditions in each of the state's 58 counties.

When it was first released, 41 counties -- about 94 percent of California's population -- were under the most restrictive purple tier.

But as conditions improve and vaccinations continue, several counties are preparing to move out of that tier into less restrictive tiers -- red, orange and yellow.

The map below shows were each county falls within the tiered system as of early March. Use the search field to reveal more information.

Click here for the full interactive experience.

The state posts updates to its Blueprint for a Safer Economy system here. Find out what it means for you.