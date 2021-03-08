Map: Where California's 58 Counties Fall in the State's Four-Tiered, Color-Coded Reopening System

After the state lifted its Regional Stay-at-Home Order in January, California returned to a system based on conditions in each county. The map below shows the status of each county as the state continues to reopen.

By Jonathan Lloyd

By Jonathan Lloyd

Last year, California unveiled a four-tier and color-coded system based on coronavirus conditions in each of the state's 58 counties.

When it was first released, 41 counties -- about 94 percent of California's population -- were under the most restrictive purple tier.

But as conditions improve and vaccinations continue, several counties are preparing to move out of that tier into less restrictive tiers -- red, orange and yellow.

The map below shows were each county falls within the tiered system as of early March. Use the search field to reveal more information.

Click here for the full interactive experience.

This map displays tier system status as of March 2, 2021.

The state posts updates to its Blueprint for a Safer Economy system here. Find out what it means for you.

Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us