Grandfather falls to death climbing out New York City window to escape home invaders

A 73-year-old man fell to his death Saturday morning after climbing out of the sixth floor window of his Manhattan home to escape a group of home invaders, police said over the weekend.

One of the suspects entered the apartment in Washington Heights around 4:40 a.m. by climbing through a window, according to investigators. He then let in the two other accomplices.

Police said the three men then tied up the grandfather's 40-year-old son, who investigators believe was the intended target. The trio stole a gold chain valued at around $8,000 and $200 in cash.

It was during the chaos of the robbery that the 73-year-old climbed out of the window in an apparent attempt to escape. Neighbors were shocked and saddened by what happened.

Heriberto Garcia was the victim's friend and knew the man for over three decades. He said he saw his friend climb out of the window and fall after getting out onto a small ledge to reach another window, and getting stopped by an air conditioner.

The man was rushed to the hospital after the fall, but he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

Police had not released any suspect descriptions as of Sunday evening.