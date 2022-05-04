Man With Autism Attacked as He Canvassed for Voter Registration in Lynwood

An Orange County man with autism was working as a voter registration canvasser Sunday in Lynwood when he was beaten by two men in a frightening attack caught on camera.

Foltz's screams for help can be heard in the video from a nearby home security camera. He said he feels physically ok, but that he is still shaken up.

"I was scared that they were going to beat me up real bad or pull out a weapon," said the 37-year-old man from Anaheim.

Foltz said he was doing a job he enjoys, canvassing for voters, in the Lynwood neighborhood Sunday afternoon when two men he encountered several minutes earlier approached him.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"They started swinging and pushing me, punching me," he said. "I was screaming for help, and the neighbor luckily came out."

The men took off in a dark sedan.

Foltz said he believes the two men came looking for him after their first encounter.

"One of them was standing out by the car, urinating. And I asked him whether he was registered to vote in Lynwood and he started yelling at me, 'Get the f--- out of here!'"

Foltz says the men didn’t take anything so he doesn’t believe they were trying to rob him. But he does think he was targeted.

"I'm high functioning," he said. "I have autism."

It's not clear whether his disability had anything to do with the attack, but detectives will investigate.

Foltz said he doesn’t know anything about his aggressors, but he wants them to know something about him.

"That I'm a special soul, and very loving, and like to get along."

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies said they took a battery report.