Man With 5 Guns, Body Armor Arrested Inside Atlanta Grocery Store, Police Say

Police arrested a man who walked into an Atlanta grocery store with five guns and body armor on Wednesday, authorities said.

Police were called shortly after 1:30 p.m. to the Atlantic Station Publix where the manager told them an armed man had entered the store and headed straight to the bathroom, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said.

A witness told local ABC affiliate WSB-TV that he saw the man with what he described as an AR-15 rifle in the bathroom and "the weapon was leaned up in the stall of the bathroom, and it was not in a case."

Officers saw the man leave the bathroom and quickly held him for questioning. According to police, his weapons included two long guns and three pistols, all of which were concealed.

Police identified the man as Rico Marley, 22, and said he has been charged with reckless conduct, the newspaper reported. Police are still working to determine why he had so many guns inside the store.

Investigators said the man is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.

Several police cars were parked at Atlantic Station as officers continued their investigation.

Atlantic Drive, a main street running in front of the store, was closed to traffic. Shoppers were being turned away as they approached the grocery store, but there were still plenty of people milling about the open-air mall.

The nation is on heightened alert after two mass shootings in the span of a week.

On Monday, a gunman shot and killed 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. The suspect is in custody and has been charged.

Last week, a suspect opened fire at three separate Atlanta-area spas, killing eight people. The suspect is in custody and has been charged.