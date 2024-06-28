Canoga Park

Man who attempted to rape woman in Canoga Park remains on the loose

Police said the assailant was seen running eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard following the disturbing encounter.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of an attempted rape in Canoga Park, the department announced Friday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it received a report from a 24-year-old woman who said she was attacked by a man who attempted to sexually assault her. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday as she was walking on Roscoe Boulevard from Owensmouth Avenue.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Police said the assailant was seen running eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard following the disturbing encounter.

The man is described as being 25 to 30 years old and has black hair and brown eyes. He’s estimated to be about 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Surveillance footage showed moments leading up to the attempted assault. In the video, a woman is seen walking alone, followed closely by a man. He was seen wearing a red shirt, and orange and blue long-sleeved flannel and dark blue pants.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LAPD Detective Padilla at 818-756-3264.

This article tagged under:

Canoga Park
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us