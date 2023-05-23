California

Man Struck, Killed While Reportedly Helping Ducklings in Northern California Intersection

Rocklin Police Department vehicle.
Rocklin Police Department

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle last week while reportedly trying to help some ducklings in an intersection of a Sacramento suburb, according to police.

Police in Rocklin said the deadly collision happened at about 8:15 p.m. on May 18.

The man parked his car at the intersection of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard and reportedly tried to help the baby ducks in the intersection, police said.

A teenage driver heading eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard struck the man as he was in the intersection, according to police. The man died at the scene.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The driver stayed at the scene, police said. No arrest was made.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

California
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us