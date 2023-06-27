Miami

Man stole Miami police car, went on joyride wearing cop's hat, police say

Joshua Lee Marlowe, 33, is facing charges of grand theft, grand theft of a law enforcement vehicle, burglary and driving with a suspended license, an arrest report said

By Brian Hamacher

A man is facing multiple charges after authorities said he stole a Miami Police officer's marked vehicle outside a hospital Monday night.

Joshua Lee Marlowe, 33, is facing charges of grand theft, grand theft of a law enforcement vehicle, burglary and driving with a suspended license, an arrest report said.

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened around 8 p.m. when the officer parked the vehicle outside Jackson Memorial Hospital's crisis center while dropping off another subject.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Joshua Lee Marlowe
Inside the vehicle were the officer's rifle, laptop, hat and other items, the report said.

Surveillance cameras captured Marlowe walk up to the car, get in the driver's seat and drive away, the report said.

The vehicle was discovered missing about a half hour later.

A short time later, officers spotted the vehicle and saw Marlowe behind the wheel wearing the officer's hat, the report said.

Miami Police tactical robbery officers stopped the car at Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 38th Street, where Marlowe was taken into custody, the report said.

A records check showed Marlowe's driver's license had been suspended, the report said.

Marlowe was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami-Dade County
