Man Sought in Sexual Assaults Targeting Sex Workers

Authorities continue their efforts to find a man wanted in a series of sexual assaults in which he apparently targets female sex workers in the east Hollywood area.

"The suspect appears to target lone female sex workers and frequents areas known for human trafficking,'' the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

"The suspect frequents the area of Western Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard where he approaches his victims and lures them into his vehicle. Once inside the vehicle, the suspect drives to areas away from vehicular and pedestrian traffic and line of sight,'' police continued.

"On multiple occasions the suspect will produce a firearm and demand sexual acts be performed on him. The suspect has acted out in violence in these incidents and physically assaulted his victims.''

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police circulated a composite drawing of the man, who may use the name Mainer or Maynor and has tattoos on both arms. Also, he has sometimes had an "M'' shaved on the side of his head, police said.

He was described as 25-35 years old, about 5-feet-8 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

The LAPD is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect believed to be responsible for multiple attempted sexual assaults.

Read more: https://t.co/HaptArxVmV pic.twitter.com/8Pp6Rj9sjH — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 1, 2022

"Additionally, the suspect potentially has a military background and may be employed as a security guard,'' police said. "Detectives also have reason to believe that the suspect is in a relationship and possibly has a young daughter.''

The man drives a newer-model, four-door sedan, possible a Honda, which is dark in color. The vehicle may have tinted windows and a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 213- 473-0447 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.