Man Shot, Two Zip-Tied in Temple City Home Invasion Robbery

Police are looking for the individuals involved with shooting one person and zip-tying two others during a home invasion robbery in Temple City. A baby was also present at the residence at the time of the incident.

By City News Service

An image of caution tape.
NBC 7

A man was shot and at least three suspects made off with an unknown amount of cash during a home invasion Sunday in Temple City, where two people were zip-tied and a baby was at the residence at the time of the crime, authorities said.

The gunshot victim, taken to a hospital by private vehicle, was expected to survive his wounds, said Lt. R. Van Hoosen of the LA County Sheriff's Department's Temple City station.

The robbery occurred around 4:30 a.m. in 9700 block of Longden Ave., said Van Hoosen, adding it was not immediately known how the suspects gained entry into the home.

Authorities had no suspect descriptions and it was not immediately known if the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle or on foot.

The sheriff's Temple City station urged anyone with information regarding the crime to call them at 626-285-7171.

