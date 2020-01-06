Man Killed After Car Struck by Metrolink Train, Dog Survives

The driver of a car that had gotten inside the crossing gates was killed when it was struck by a Metrolink train in Santa Ana Monday, but a dog inside the Toyota Avalon survived.

Officers received a call at 5:30 p.m. about the collision at South Grand Avenue, according to Cpl. Anthony Bertagna of the Santa Ana Police Department. The car was struck by Los Angeles-bound OC Line Train 689 and sent 682 feet down the tracks, Bertagna said.

An officer and paramedics attempted to render aid to the man but he died at the scene. The dog was taken to Garden Grove Animal Hospital, Bertagna said.

No one inside the train was injured.