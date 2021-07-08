Boyle Heights

Man in Boxer Shorts Jumps Rooftops After Setting Fire to Roof of Boyle Heights Church

The man was arrested after jumping rooftop-to-rooftop and swinging on cable lines.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man wearing only boxer shorts who scaled a four-story church in Boyle Heights Wednesday night and appeared to set a cross on fire was taken into custody.

Los Angeles Fire Department units responded at about 8:25 p.m. to St. Mary's Catholic Church at 407 S. Chicago St. on reports of a man on the roof who appeared "to be trying to light the building on fire," according to the department's Margaret Stewart.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The fire on top of the church appeared to burn out without the threat of spreading to the rest of the building.

U.S. & World

Afghanistan 23 mins ago

Biden Says U.S. War in Afghanistan Will End August 31

Surfside condo collapse 5 hours ago

6 More Victims Found in Rubble of Surfside Condo, Bringing Death Toll to 60

The man also appeared to kick a second statue in an attempt to knock it over.

The man evaded police by jumping from rooftop to rooftop and swinging on cable lines. He was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Boyle HeightsLAFD
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us