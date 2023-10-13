Man goes viral after proudly proclaiming why he doesn't help his wife with kids or chores

J.R. Minton, a UPS driver in Texas, really delivered in a recent TikTok video.

“I don’t help my wife cook. I don’t help her clean, do laundry, take care of the kids — none of that,” Minton, 32, began his now-viral clip.

Why, you might ask?

“Because I do what I’m supposed to do as a father and a husband,” Minton explained. “I cook, I clean, I do the laundry. I take care of the kids. I can’t ‘help’ my wife do those things, because they are my job, too.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

If Minton had you going for a moment, you’re not alone.

“**Deletes paragraph,” one person commented, referring to the angry response they were planning to leave on his page.

Added another, “I was ready to fight.”

Of course, Minton was also inundated with praise from women who wish their partners shared his thought process.

As one exhausted mom wrote, “Had to tell my husband to stop saying, ‘… for your mother,’ to the kids. Empty the dishwasher FOR ME? No. Those are everybody’s dishes.”

Another woman noted that she can't even get her spouse to flush the toilet.

Minton and his wife, Brittany, share four young children ages one to 7, and split all chores and responsibilities.

“Pretty much everything about my parenting style is in spite of what I saw when I was growing up,” Minton tells TODAY.com. He's determined to do things differently.

Minton recalls a recent trip to Target where he was ambushed by a fellow shopper for doing what he calls “the bare minimum.”

“I was wearing the baby and I had two kids in the cart, and this lady comes up to Brittany and she’s like, ‘Oh my God. Is this your husband!? Look at him. You should take a picture of him,’” Minton says. “I get so much credit for doing nothing. How low is the bar?"

When Brittany goes out with her girlfriends, they are constantly reminding her that she’s lucky to be married to Minton.

“They say all sorts of things, like ‘Girl, you must be in good with the big guy because he sent you an amazing husband,’” Brittany tells TODAY.com.

Minton hopes more men will stumble upon his TikTok video, which has been seen more than 6 million times.

“We are not helping our wives, we are not babysitting our kids. That way of thinking needs to change," he says. “It’s time to grow up.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: