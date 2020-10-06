Man Falls to His Death While Taking Photos on Cliff at Arizona Park

A 25-year-old man fell to his death while taking pictures near an overlook at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona, officials said Tuesday.

Orlando Serrano-Arzola, 25, was on top of the rim overlooking the Colorado River at the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook taking pictures when he fell around 9 a.m. Sunday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The Phoenix man fell about 100 feet and then slid another 150 feet, the park service said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.