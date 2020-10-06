Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Man Falls to His Death While Taking Photos on Cliff at Arizona Park

The man was visiting the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is a recreation and conservation unit of the National Park Service that encompasses the area around Lake Powell and lower Cataract Canyon in Utah and Arizona, covering 1,254,429 acres of mostly desert.
Getty Images

A 25-year-old man fell to his death while taking pictures near an overlook at the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona, officials said Tuesday.

Orlando Serrano-Arzola, 25, was on top of the rim overlooking the Colorado River at the Glen Canyon Dam Overlook taking pictures when he fell around 9 a.m. Sunday, the National Park Service said in a statement.

The Phoenix man fell about 100 feet and then slid another 150 feet, the park service said.

U.S. & World

DONALD TRUMP 7 hours ago

Trump Halts COVID-19 Relief Talks Until After Election

DONALD TRUMP 20 hours ago

‘Disgraceful': Trump Tweet Angers Pandemic Survivors

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Glen Canyon National Recreation AreaArizona
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us