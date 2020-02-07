Man Detained For Alleged Sexual Battery Involving Over A Dozen USC Students

A man suspected of groping at least a dozen female students near campus was detained on Friday, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody about 3 p.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and Adams Boulevard in South Los Angeles, according to Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect is allegedly involved in over a dozen groping incidents that targeted USC students in the last month.

According to USC DPS emails sent out to all students, the first incident was reported in September by a victim walking out of the McCarthy Way entrance at USC. The suspect rode up behind her and slapped her rear and immediately disappeared.

"When she reached the driveway leading to the Figueroa parking structure near Rosso Oro's Pizza, she heard a bike coming from behind her," the statement said. "Reporting party turned around and then felt a hard slap to her buttocks."

The university sent out a community advisory on Jan. 30, warning students and faculty.

"Over the past month, there have been several reported incidents of sexual battery/fondling that occurred near USC's campus," the statement said. "DPS believes the similarity of the suspect descriptions and the nature of the crimes makes it likely that a single perpetrator is responsible."

Since then, the suspect has been involved in over 13 cases of sexual assault, and had approached the students off-campus each time.