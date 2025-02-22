Wildfires

Man describes rescuing his 96-year-old mother in nursing home during Eaton Fire

The mother was in an assisted living facility and was unaware that it had been evacuated, says son

By Benjamin Gamson

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 96-year-old woman was sitting in her nursing home, unaware that the Eaton Fire was burning outside her window and that the facility had been evacuated, her son says. 

Jim Benesh said that he could not get in touch with staff at the Terraces at Park Marino in Pasadena on Jan. 7 shortly after the Eaton Fire broke out. 

He went to make sure his mother was safe. 

Benesh said that all the doors to rooms were open except for his mother’s, who was still inside her room sitting on the couch. 

They both were able to escape the building, which burned down in the Eaton Fire. 

“She was unaware that the building had been completely evacuated and didn't really realize that until the next day,” Benesh said. “It’s been upsetting to her, but she's rallying and she'll be ok.”

He was told by staff that they were unable to go back inside to conduct a final sweep. 

The facility's disaster plan was followed according to the CEO.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresCalifornia WildfiresPasadena
