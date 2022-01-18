Ahreal Smith

Man Charged With Abduction of Virginia Store Clerk Who Vanished After Her Shift

More than $9,000 is being offered for information leading to Ahrea’l Smith, 28, who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night

Ahrea'l Smith was last seen just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 12, 2022.
Northumberland County Sheriff's Office

A Virginia woman who vanished last week from the convenience store where she works remains missing even as authorities announced the arrest of a man charged with abducting her.

More than $9,000 is being offered for information leading to Ahrea’l Smith, 28, who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday night, according to the Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Saturday, Tyrone N. Samuel, 50, was arrested and charged with Smith’s abduction, the agency said in a statement.

Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp said Smith was closing up the Little Sue store in Claraville when she disappeared. Surveillance video shows she started her car at 9:05 p.m., and then got into another vehicle briefly.

U.S. & World

Joe Manchin 8 hours ago

Senate to Begin Debate on Voting Bill, But With Slim Hope of Moving Sinema, Manchin

NASA 1 hour ago

‘Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid to Fly Past Earth Tuesday

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Ahreal SmithVirginiamissingAbduction
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us