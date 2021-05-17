Man Charged in NH Gender Reveal Explosion That Shook Several Towns

A New Hampshire man has been charged in connection with a gender reveal explosion that shook several area towns last month.

Anthony Spinelli of Kingston has been charged with disorderly conduct, citing the fact that the blast "caused public alarm," police said Monday. Spinelli turned himself in to police and is cooperating.

The Union Leader first reported the charge. It wasn't immediately clear if Spinelli has an attorney who could speak to the charge.

The gender reveal, which took place on April 20 in Kingston, rattled nearby towns, set off reports of an earthquake and could be heard from across the state line, according to police.

After responding to reports of a loud explosion, they responded to Torromeo quarry where they found people who acknowledged holding a gender reveal party.

The source was Tannerite — 80 pounds of it, police said. The family thought the quarry would be the safest spot to blow up the explosive, which is typically sold over the counter as a target for firearms practice, police said.

Nearby residents said the blast rocked their homes. Some reported property damage.

“We heard this god-awful blast,” Sara Taglieri, who lives in a home that abuts the quarry, told NBC10 Boston. “It knocked pictures off our walls … I’m all up for silliness and what not, but that was extreme.”

Taglieri’s husband, Matt, said neighbors reported cracks in the foundation of their homes from the explosion.

Plaistow resident Maggie Jasmin, who lives two miles from the quarry, told the Union Leader her tap water turned brown in the wake of the explosion.

No injuries were reported, police said.