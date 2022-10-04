Man Attacked With Metal Pole Outside Studio City Home

A Studio City community is rallying behind a homeowner after a man with a metal pole attacked him Friday in front of his home, leaving him hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police are searching for the attacker, who they believe is homeless, and a second man who was seen at the time of the assault.

Neighbors have put up pictures around their properties of two men.

Cecilia Guile, the victim’s wife, said they originally bought their house because they liked to be able to walk to places.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Proximity to restaurants and shops along Ventura Boulevard made the Studio City neighborhood appealing for her and her family.

“It’s a quick access in and out,” she said.

Those very same reasons have attracted homeless individuals, who have been camping out on and around their property. On Friday, Guile said, an encounter with one of them turned violent for her husband.

“He went down the hill to talk to them and maybe offer some resources (like) shelters,” said Guile.

Her husband said the friendly conversation took a turn when the man became aggressive.

From the rooftop, another man tried to jab Guile in the back with a long metal pole, shattering his shoulder blade. Guile also suffered fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

Neighbor Steve Down captured a photo of the alleged attacker leaving the area.

“I heard someone yelling, ‘I’m going to kill you’, so I called 911,” said Down.

Neighbors say they first noticed the tents and people setting up Wednesday and had been trying to work with the police and the homeless themselves to relocate, when the attack happened.

Now, they've put up private property signs, hoping it will deter the homeless from coming back.

“You don't think they're going to be aggressive,” said Cecilia Guile, “but I worry about an individual being out there on the streets, and what he could do to somebody else.”

LAPD is investigating the attack as assault with a deadly weapon.