Man arrested in San Jose road rage incident that left dog critically injured

San Jose police have arrested a man who left a dog critically injured after smashing a car's rear window during a road rage incident earlier this month, the department said Wednesday.

The road rage incident, which was caught on camera, happened on Nov. 11 in the area of Capitol Expressway and Tully Road, according to police.

Police said two men in one car "initiated a road rage incident" with another car that was being driven by a man and was carrying a woman and two dogs inside.

While stopped at a red light, another man, later identified as Armando Cano, got out of his own car, walked up to the victims' vehicle, climbed onto the back of it and jumped on the rear window, shattering the glass. Some of the broken glass fell into one of the dog's eyes, which resulted in the animal needing emergency medical care, police said.

After identifying Cano as the suspect responsible for breaking the window and injuring the dog, authorities obtained an arrest warrant, police said. On Nov. 22, authorities arrested Cano in San Jose.

Cano was booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony vandalism, battery and animal abuse, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Martinez (#4533) via email at 4533@sanjoseca.gov or by phone at 408-277-4161.