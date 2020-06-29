Man Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Aunt, Critically Wounding Grandfather

A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of fatally stabbing his aunt and critically wounding his grandfather in Pomona.

Officers responded to a house in the 1100 block of Brewster Drive just after 8 a.m. after receiving a call from Paul Robert Jones III, who said he had been stabbed, Pomona police said.

Jones suffered a minor cut and was held at the scene by police, said Sgt. Iain Miller.

Officers then heard a man inside the home calling for help and entered to find Marshonn Jones, 54, of Pomona, apparently stabbed to death, and her father, 76-year-old Paul Robert Jones Sr., with stab wounds deemed critical at Pomona Valley Medical Center, where he was transported, according to police.

Jones was booked on a homicide charge in the Pomona city jail, with bail set at $2 million, said Lt. Steve Congalton.

A motive for the attacks was unknown.

Anyone with information on the stabbings was asked to call Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.