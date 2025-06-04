Man arrested in connection with series of attacks on transgender woman in Westlake

A man has been arrested in connection with a series of attacks against a transgender woman in Westlake.

Police say they are still looking for two other men.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell said that over the span of five separate incidents ranging from an attempted sexual assault and aggravated assaults, to a robbery with a fire arm, the woman has been victimized by what they believe to be the same group of men.

Police are investigating all of the violent attacks as hate crimes, including sexual assault, robbery and attempted shooting.

Investigators said that the man who was arrested was taken into custody before the attack this past weekend.

According to LAPD, the group involved in a previous attack returned to the victim’s location on May 31 at around 11:38 p.m. in the Westlake District of Los Angeles.

They assaulted 61-year-old Sabrina De La Pena, leaving her with serious injuries. The group left the scene before authorities arrived.

"In all my life, this is the first time someone beat my face," a severely bruised De La Pena told NBC4.

According to the LAPD, one of the suspected attackers entered the victim's store on April 8 and began flirting with her. But once she rejected his advances, he left and later returned, pushing her to the ground.

"After that moment, the nightmare started. When I rejected him," the victim said. "They started beating me, beating me so bad. My face, my head, kicking me."

"The suspect sexually assaulted the victim and discovered she was a transgender woman. The suspect pulled away and threatened to kill the victim," the LAPD said.

The same man allegedly returned to the victim's location several times along with other men and committed other hate crimes against the victim which included striking her with a skateboard, deploying pepper spray, and throwing an unknown liquid substance at her while another man attempted to stun her with a Taser.

Detectives believe there may be other unidentified victims and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspected attackers and released their photographs.

Anyone who may have been a victim or has additional information regarding the identification of the suspects, is urged to contact Rampart Division Robbery Detectives at 213-484-3495. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).