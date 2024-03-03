Man arrested for trying to steal self-driving Waymo car: LAPD

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a Waymo car that had just dropped off a passenger in Los Angeles, according to police.

The attempted car theft happened Saturday night after a self-driving Jaguar sedan belonging to the Waymo company dropped off a passenger on Main Street near 1st Street. There, 33-year-old Vincent Maurice Jones got into the car and in the driver’s seat, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Jones tried to put the car in “drive” but was unsuccessful.

A Waymo employee used the car’s communication system to order the suspect to exit the vehicle. After Jones refused to comply, the employee called LAPD.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted grand theft auto.