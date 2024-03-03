Waymo

Man arrested for trying to steal self-driving Waymo car: LAPD

A Waymo employee used the car's communication system to order the suspect out of the vehicle.

By Karla Rendon

Allen J. Schaben | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to steal a Waymo car that had just dropped off a passenger in Los Angeles, according to police.

The attempted car theft happened Saturday night after a self-driving Jaguar sedan belonging to the Waymo company dropped off a passenger on Main Street near 1st Street. There, 33-year-old Vincent Maurice Jones got into the car and in the driver’s seat, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Jones tried to put the car in “drive” but was unsuccessful.

A Waymo employee used the car’s communication system to order the suspect to exit the vehicle. After Jones refused to comply, the employee called LAPD.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted grand theft auto.

This article tagged under:

Waymo
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us