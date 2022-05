A man was arrested in San Leandro last week after beating a 75-year-old man with a skateboard.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened not far from the skatepark on East 14th Street.

The victim is in serious condition with major damage to his face and skull, including a brain hemorrhage.

The suspect was arrested for attempted murder.

The motive of the crime is unknown.