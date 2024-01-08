Man arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap 4-year-old boy at a Florida Walmart

A man was arrested after an alleged kidnapping attempt at a Walmart in Lehigh, Acres, Fla.

On Dec. 29, the 64-year-old man was captured on a Walmart surveillance camera grabbing a 4-year-old boy by the wrist.

Luckily, the boy's family was still close by. Before the man got too far, the boy's sister intervened and pulled her brother away. The arrest report stated that the boy was at the Walmart with his mother and two sisters.

Within an hour of the incident, authorities arrived at the man's home and arrested him on a charge of false imprisonment of a child 13 years old and under.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The suspect's wife told authorities that her husband was just joking, according to the police report. The man, meanwhile, told officers that he's done "similar things on prior occasions" and did not intend to leave with the child.

"What this criminal did is incredibly disturbing," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. "I never want anyone in Lee County to feel unsafe, especially going on a simple shopping trip."