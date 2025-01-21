Man causes chaos at Miami bar, telling manager Trump will deport him: Police

A man accused of spewing racist insults and attacking an employee after refusing to pay his bill at a bar in Miami Beach was arrested on Monday, police said.

Michael Nixon, 42, is facing several charges, including battery with prejudice, defrauding an innkeeper and disorderly conduct at an establishment.

Michael Nixon

Officers arrived at Norman's Tavern after receiving reports of a battery on Sunday, according to Miami Beach Police.

Once at the scene, an officer spoke with the bar's manager, who told them Nixon was insulting a bartender and yelling profanities at her.

The arrest report said the manager approached Nixon and told him to pay his bill and leave, to which Nixon responded "I won't pay any [expletive]."

The bar's surveillance camera, the report states, captured Nixon walking towards the side of the bar and then knocking over a glass cup following that exchange.

The manager told officers that Nixon refused to pay his bill and said he was going to break more items at the restaurant. He then stood in front of Nixon to prevent him from leaving until officers arrived and to defend his employees.

Nixon, the report states, started to make racist comments towards the manager. He said, "Hola, English [expletive], I live in America. You speak English," and [Expletive] Trump is going to deport your [expletive]."

The report said Nixon reached around the manager after his tirade and then punched an employee in the face. The manager kept his body in front of Nixon to shield his employees.

Eventually, the manager decided to let Nixon go free to prevent any more issues, but as he was leaving, Nixon "intentionally struck the victim by forcefully moving his body forward, specifically his left shoulder, towards the victim," the report stated.

After being attacked, the manager punched Nixon in the face, and Nixon left the bar.

Nixon's tab at the bar was $130.81.

During their investigation, police reviewed the bar's surveillance and saw several customers and employees stopping what they were doing and focused their attention on Nixon.

Several people at the bar were also seen leaving.

When police were speaking with the manager, Nixon returned to the bar and he was taken into custody.