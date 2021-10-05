Man Arrested After He's Seen Beating a Puppy in Antioch: Police

A man was arrested Monday in Antioch on suspicion of animal abuse after a witness reported him beating a puppy behind a Target store, according to Antioch police.

Officers responded Monday morning to a report of a male beating a puppy behind the Target store on Lone Tree Way, police said. The caller not only witnessed the incident but also captured it on video.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect and arrested him on suspicion of animal abuse based on the witness's information, police said.

The suspect was not immediately identified.

“That was an amazing resident who saw something and said something,” said Antioch police officer Bill Whitaker.

Officer Whitaker says the case is under investigation and felony animal abuse charges could be filed since the puppy suffered a broken bone.

The puppy, River Rose, was taken to Antioch Animal Services for medical treatment and got a cast on her right leg. But is expected to fully recover from injuries.

“If you don’t feel you can take care of an animal, bring them in so animal services can adopt out to family with the resources dog and cats need,” said Whitaker.

He took his family to meet the puppy and decided they needed a bit more time with her. So they're taking her home as a foster and they hope to eventually adopt her.

“Try to get her in a calm, safe environment,” the officer said.