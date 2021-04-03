Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Victim With Machete in Mountain View: Police

The Mountain View Police Department arrested a Concord man in connection with an assault that involved a machete.

The incident occurred on the early morning hours of March 31 at Rengstorff Park near Crisanto and Rengstoff avenues. Dispatchers received for reports of a fight in the area.

When officers arrived, they were told that a grey sedan believed to be involved in the fight was starting to drive away from the area.

According to police, one of their officers spotted the car and immediately stopped the driver.

Through a records check, Mountain View police learned the car was reported stolen out of a neighboring city just a few days prior.

Police said 32-year-old Edwin Monge, and a 19-year-old passenger were inside the car at the time of the traffic stop.

Mountain View police said they later learned that a large machete was hidden inside the car and had allegedly been used to attack another man in the fight that had just occurred.

Authorities say they were also able to speak with the 43-year-old victim.

During his questioning with police, the victim stated that he had been walking back to his car when several men approached and attacked him.

During the fight, the victim told officers that he had been hit on his upper body with a machete. The victim was not seriously injured.

Monge was later arrested and later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for several charges including assault with a deadly weapon and receiving stolen property.

Police say the passenger was not arrested and the cause for the fight remains under investigation