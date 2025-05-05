Florida

Florida man and dog killed in suspected bear attack: Wildlife officials

FWC and law enforcement are searching for the animal, which is believed to still be in the area

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating a suspected bear attack in southwest Florida that left a man and a dog dead, officials said.

Robert Markel, 89, was discovered dead along with his dog at his home near the community of Jerome in Collier County after authorities were called shortly after 7 a.m., Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokesperson George Reynaud said.

He and his dog were found in different areas, within a couple hundred yards of each other, Reynaud told reporters.

Officials said they're investigating the incident as a suspected fatal wildlife attack involving a bear.

FWC and law enforcement are searching for the animal, which is believed to still be in the area.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we urge residents and visitors to remain vigilant, and avoid the area. Do not approach or attempt to track wildlife," the FWC said in a statement.

According to the FWC, black bears are the only species of bear found in Florida and there are estimated to be around 4,050 across the state.

Here are some tips for staying safe if you have an encounter with a bear in Florida.

