Man Almost Fights His Way Into Airplane Cockpit on Flight From Boston, FBI Says

A man had to be detained on a flight from Boston to Puerto Rico after allegedly kicking a flight attendant, trying to get into the cockpit and telling crew members to shoot him, according to the FBI.

The incident happened Wednesday night on JetBlue Flight 261. The FBI says the passenger rushed toward the flight deck a short time before the plane was due to arrive in San Juan.

While yelling at flight crew members to shoot him, the man grabbed a flight attendant by the collar and tie and kicked that person in the chest, Special Agent William Lopez of the FBI's San Juan Division said in his affidavit, citing the account of a flight attendant. At one point, the flight attendant was unable to breathe.

According to the affidavit, a crew member grabbed hold of the man to prevent him from successfully breaching the galley area and gaining access to the flight deck. Seven crew members were able to restrain him using flex cuffs, a tie and belt.

The man was kept out of the cockpit by members of the flight crew and held in a seat at the back of the plane, according to the FBI.

The plane landed in San Juan, where law enforcement responded, the FBI said.

The man faces a charge of interference with flight crew members and attendants, Lopez said in his affidavit.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to JetBlue for comment but has not heard back yet.

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.