Judge orders mental health exam for man accused of stalking Jennifer Aniston

Criminal proceedings were suspended Thursday against the man accused of stalking actor Jennifer Aniston and crashing his car into the gate at her home in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, after the judge agreed to refer the 48-year-old from Mississippi to the mental health court for a psychological evaluation.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was shirtless when he appeared for an initial hearing at the Airport Courthouse near LAX, and both the judge and the assigned public defender expressed concern about Carwyle's ability to understand the proceedings.

The judge ordered him to stay away from Aniston and to have no contact with her by phone or other means, and said Carwyle would remain in custody in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Carwyle was arrested May 5 after he allegedly tried to drive his car through the front gate of Aniston's home and was detained by her private security detail.

The LA County District Attorney's Office filed felony stalking and vandalism charges Wednesday, with an enhancement for a threat of great bodily harm.

The DA's office said the alleged stalking, which included unwanted social media, voicemail, and email messages, began in March, 2023.

Local law enforcement officials said they couldn't confirm when those messages were first reported to police.

They said Aniston's private security team regularly employed off-duty LAPD officers, including the guard who detained Carwyle at gunpoint.

If Carwyle is determined to be competent to stand trial he could face a maximum sentence of three years in prison if he is convicted.

