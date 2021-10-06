Man Accused of Raping Girl After Riding Same Train and Bus From Long Beach to LA Arrested

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl after the two took the same train and a bus from Long Beach to Los Angeles.
Terry Edward Scott, Jr, 45, was booked into jail for rape and kidnapping, police said in a news release. He is on probation for a narcotics violation and is being held without bail, the LAPD said.
Security cameras captured images of the suspect in the Sept. 26 attack.
The attacker and girl were at the downtown Long Beach train station around 9 p.m. They rode separately on the same train into the Los Angeles area, where they both transferred to a bus and exited near Vernon Avenue and San Pedro Street.
The man approached the victim from behind and forced her into an apartment building parking lot, police said. He threatened to kill her and then raped her, police said.