Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman From Santa Ana Mall, Sexually Assaulting Her

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman at a mall in Santa Ana, police said Wednesday.

The crime occurred at about 7 p.m. Monday in a parking structure at the MainPlace Mall at 2800 N. Main St., according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Quinnton Xavier Roberson, 28, of Santa Ana was booked at the Orange County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping, robbery and sexual assault, and his bail was set at $1 million, police said.

"Roberson has a prior arrest for a similar related incident in early 2022 in Orange County and has a prior conviction for assault with a deadly weapon,'' police said in a statement.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

On Monday evening, a 19-year-old woman who had been shopping at the mall "was kidnapped in the parking structure by Roberson,'' police said.

"Detectives believe Roberson stalked the victim while she shopped and followed her to her vehicle,'' police said. "Roberson forced the victim to drive to a secluded parking lot in the 400 block of South Flower Street in the city of Orange. Roberson sexually assaulted the victim, stole her personal property and fled from the scene.''

Santa Ana Police Department

The woman then drove to a nearby convenience store in the city of Orange and called the Orange Police Department. Santa Ana officers and detectives responded and took over the investigation.

"It is through the diligent efforts of our detectives from the Special Crimes Section, who worked tirelessly through the night, that this violent and dangerous suspect was taken into custody within 24 hours of the crime being reported to our department,'' Santa Ana Police Chief David Valentin said.

"The crimes committed by this predator involved some of the most heinous acts of violence against an innocent victim going about her day,'' he added. "It is well beyond time we as a society re-evaluate the focus of our balanced approach to personal accountability and reform in our criminal justice system. This crime should have never occurred; the suspect should not have been walking our communities lurking and targeting the next victim,'' Valentin said.

Detectives believe Roberson may have committed other similar crimes, and they urged anyone with relevant information to contact Detective M. Thomas at 714-245-8346, or at mthomas@santa-ana.org. Tipsters may also call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.