Man Accused in PnB Rock's Murder is Booked in LA After Being Arrested in Las Vegas

The man accused in PnB Rock's slaying on Sept. 13 as the rapper ate at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in LA has been transported from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, where he faces murder charges.

On Tuesday, Freddie Lee Trone was officially arrested on suspicion of murder in Los Angeles with bail set at $3 million, the LAPD said.

Trone was one of three suspects including a teen who were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Trone and his 17-year-old son each face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery. The father is also facing two counts of second-degree murder.

The stepmom, Shauntel Trone, 38, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

The teen and stepmother were previously jailed in LA while the father was extradited to Los Angeles. Trone was arrested Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas by an FBI fugitive task force.

Philly rapper PnB Rock was eating at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang Sept. 13 when he was shot after a struggle over his jewerly, authorities said.

Sibounheuang opened up recently about witnessing PnB Rock's death.

One of three people facing criminal charges in the murder of rapper PnB Rock appeared in court on Thursday. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC 4 News at 5

She said the rapper, whose given name is Rakim Allen, saved her life during the horrifying ordeal.

"I am 100% not ok," she captioned a video montage of their special moments together on Instagram Oct. 13. "My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I'm not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am. No one would be able to handle this. TBH, I can't even handle this."

District Attorney George Gascón released a statement previously describing the brazen murder of the popular rapper as “heartless and cruel.”

“The murder of Mr. Allen dimmed a bright light in the lives of his fans, friends and most importantly his family,” Gascón said.

Rapper PnB Rock was killed in an armed robbery at the South LA restaurant. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday Sept. 12, 2022.

The criminal complaint suggests someone inside the restaurant may have tipped-off Trone to someone sitting inside with a lot of jewelry.

The complaint alleges the 17-year-old shot PnB Rock once in the chest, then two more times in the back before demanding PnB's girlfriend’s jewelry.

NBCLA's Eric Leonard contributed to this report.